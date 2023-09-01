West Lincoln one of four spots where automated speed cameras will be in place for school

In West Lincoln, drivers around John Calvin School will have to be a little more careful at the start of this school year.

The area of Station Street between Spring Creek Road and West Street is one of four community safety zones around the region that will be included in the first round of a project testing out automated speed cameras.

West Lincoln Regional Coun. Albert Witteveen said the area was a concern for speeding even back in the early 2000s when he was a town councillor.

“At that time, the only tools we had were to call enforcement and have them sit there and monitor speed,” he said. “But the challenge is when a police officer sits there, everybody behaves. As soon as that car is gone (they go back to speeding). I've seen it, I've seen it everywhere. So it was really hard (to find) something that's a little more effective. And this is a tool for that. I think we all understand this is not going to fix it, it's a tool to change driver behaviour.”

Part of the region’s Vision Zero Initiative, which aims to improve road safety for all users and to reduce and ultimately eliminate fatalities or serious injuries involving road traffic, Witteveen hopes the cameras will help drivers be more aware of how fast they’re going when around schools.

If the cameras catch a vehicle speeding, a ticket will be issued to the registered plate holder of the vehicle, even if they weren’t the one driving at the time.

“If you want to drive 120 or 115, you go on the QEW. If you want to go 80 or 90, you go on Highway 20. But when you come into a residential area, people need to just put their mind in that space and just slow down,” he said.

He said he’s hoping the cameras will remind drivers about what really matters: the kids.

“I remember as a young lad, when you're going to and from school walking, the last thing that's on your mind is like traffic,” he said. “You’re kids. You're just having fun. We (need to) cherish that segment of the population first.”

West Lincoln is also home to a second community safety zone that will be participating in the project.

Smithville District Christian High School on Townline Road, between Harvest Gate and Canbourough Street, is scheduled to get its camera in April.

The other zones involved in the first phase of the project are in Niagara Falls near West Lane Secondary School, in St. Catharines by St. Ann Catholic Elementary School and finally in Welland near Alexander Kuska KSG Catholic Elementary School.

In total, the region identified 13 community safety zones along regional roads to take part in the project, with the cameras rotating between the zones over the next 18 months.

When choosing zones, the region said they took into account the number of safety and speeding complaints at the location, percentage of students and families walking to and from school, and the results of collision data collected by Public Works from 2015 to 2019.

“Higher driving speeds lead to higher crash rates and a greater likelihood of more severe outcomes,” the Vision Zero webpage reads. “The faster a vehicle is driven, the higher the risk in being involved in a crash. This is partly due to the longer braking distance, human reaction time and the law of physics.”

To see the full list of zones and when cameras will be at each, visit niagararegion.ca.

Abby Green, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News