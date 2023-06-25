West Lincoln’s Mason Avery shines on and off the field, named top boys scholar-athlete

As a freshman at West Lincoln High School, Mason Avery watched from the sideline as senior Canon Bridges broke the Lincoln County single-season rushing record.

Four years later, Avery rewrote the record books with 2,622 rushing yards, including 397 against Newton-Conover — one of many senior year accolades he’s collected on his way to becoming the 2022-23 Charlotte Observer boys scholar-athlete of the year.

He also set the Lincoln County career rushing record with 4,726 yards.

His grade point average of 4.65 is equally impressive.

“He’s been around athletics his whole life. He sees it, he loves it, he’s passionate about it and he wants to make his mark on it,” said his mom, Abby Avery. “But he wants to do that academically as well.”

Avery maintained his lofty GPA while participating in four varsity sports at West Lincoln — football, wrestling, baseball and track and field. Besides the rushing records, his 2022-23 resume includes Lincoln County offensive and defensive player of the year awards in football and a state championship in wrestling.

“He just continually exceeds expectations because he works at it so hard,” said West Lincoln football coach Darren Ponder. “His work ethic is so good, it’s a never quit attitude in whatever he’s doing.”

He’ll attend Wingate University next year on a football scholarship, where he’s setting his sights on another milestone: helping the team surpass last year’s program-best 11-3 record.

Behind Avery’s athletic and academic success is his family, namely his parents.

“My husband and I were driving the other night, and he’s like, ‘Our son’s a state champion, he was fourth in his class,” said his mom. “He said, ‘Is that not just hard for you to believe?’”

Abby Avery, a three-sport athlete in high school, saidshe watched every football game through her phone while recording, so they go over the game at home.

His dad, David Avery, is West Lincoln’s athletic director and one of the football team’s assistant coaches. He didn’t waste any time making sure sports were a part of his son’s life.

“My dad’s coached me since I was like 5 in football,” Avery said. “I’ve got baby pictures in a singlet.”

For Avery, representing West Lincoln and the surrounding community with this award holds more meaning than recognizing his personal success.

“I’ve been going to all the games since I was a little kid, growing up around and watching them,” he said. “It feels good when you’re able to succeed and make the community proud of you — and that you’re doing something that’s bringing joy to the community.”