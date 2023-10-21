West Lincoln to increase pay for crossing guards

Councillors in West Lincoln are thanking crossing guards for all the work they do with a pay increase.

At a meeting in September, councillors learned that crossing guards are only paid for 40-minute shifts, and suggested the pay be rounded up to an hour.

Councillor William Reilly commented that odds are, the guards are going to be at their spot for an hour anyway, not counting transportation time and gas.

On Oct. 16, council received a report from staff outlining what that increase would look like for the township.

Under the new structure, unanimously approved by council, crossing guards will work forty minute shifts, twice a day, but be compensated as if both shifts were an hour long. This will represent a $49,620 increase to the 2024 operating budget, which Coun. Mike Reiner pointed out is less than half of one per cent increase.

Reilly added that to the public, it may seem like a large increase to the budget, but he feels its worth it.

“When you look at what the current job is and what we're asking of people to do when they're giving up basically an hour, if not more, of their time, with the time it takes to get to a location, get set there, they go above and beyond,” he said. “They're already doing that, but they're only getting capped at (40 minutes pay). I think this is going to help make that job a little bit more attractive.”

He also noted shortages they’ve been experiencing, and said he saw the township’s deputy clerk working as a crossing guard the other day.

While the motion looks to add the funds to the 2024 budget, council decided they wanted the increase to be retroactive to the start of the school year and amended the it as such.

“I got faith in our treasurer to come up with the funds to cover the cost of it,” added Coun. Terry Bell.

