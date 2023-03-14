West Lincoln Farmers' Market returns, and it’s on the lookout for vendors

The West Lincoln Farmers' Market is preparing for its return with a new day and time.

To kick off the 2023 season, an Easter market will be taking place upstairs at the West Lincoln Community Centre on Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you’re looking forward to starting your own garden this spring, the township is inviting the community to two special plant markets hosted by local farm vendors.

The two plant market dates will be on Tuesday, May 16 and 23 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the farmers market site on the southwest corner of the community centre parking lot. It will happen in partnership with the Smithville Garden Club — whose mission is to promote sustainable activities related to gardening and nature.

The first market day for the main season is Tuesday, June 13 from 3 to 7 p.m. and will run weekly until Oct. 3.

Applications are open for food- and farm-based vendors wishing to participate in this year’s farmers market season. Also, temporary spaces are also available for artisan and other non-food or farm-based vendors.

In a release, Michelle Seaborn, market co-ordinator, said there are many “exciting changes” for this year, starting with the new dates.

According to the release, vendors believe Tuesday would be a better day for shoppers, and this change has resulted in many new vendors expressing an interest in joining the market this year.

New street light banners will remind the community about the market day and direct visitors to the location. Weekly music will feature local artists and cooking demonstrations using products will be available at the market, prepared on-site and offered as samples.

This year’s newest addition is the market buck program, which will reward shoppers for participation. Seaborn reminds visitors to bring their own shopping bag — the market has gone plastic-free — and enter a draw for $25 worth of market bucks that can be used at any vendor at the market.

The market also hopes to feature a Teddy Bear picnic for younger shoppers. In addition to the Easter Market in April, there’s another Winter Market planned in November, with details to come.

Ward 2 Coun. Shelley Bradaric said there is a “lot of space” for vendors, and the market is looking for a diverse amount and selection of vendors.

“It’s not just about buying fruits and vegetables, but it's also about bringing the community together on a Tuesday evening with some other activities that might be happening at the same time,” Bradaric said. “And providing a good opportunity for the agricultural sector to showcase its goods.”

All prospective vendors should contact Michelle Seaborn, farmers market co-ordinator, at mseaborn@westlincoln.ca, to sign up.

Beatriz Baleeiro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grimsby Lincoln News