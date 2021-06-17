West Koots has ‘ideal’ 2021 freshet so far, forecaster says

While this year’s spring runoff caused few problems around the West Kootenay, the region could have seen much worse if the weather hadn’t co-operated, says a river forecaster.

“I would describe it as an ideal year,” says Jonathan Boyd, a hydrologist with the BC River Forecast Centre. “The snowpack was essentially around normal… and it was actually quite dry, and has continued to be. From a drought and wildfire perspective that might be a concern, but a dry time is ideal for freshet.”

The spring runoff to date has been nothing like 2020, when high water forced several communities in the RDCK to evacuate or to be put on standby to evacuate.

“There were a few minor events throughout the region, but thankfully flows were modest this season,” said Chris Johnson, RDCK emergency program manager. “We have not received any reports of widespread flooding, or damage to any structures.

“Barring a significant rain event, it appears that we have made it through freshet 2021.”

Johnson said emergency personnel were watching the freshet carefully as it developed.

“After any significant flood event, there is always concern going into the following year. Not just because it’s top of mind, but also because of the drastic changes that occur during large events. Water courses change, log jams appear or disappear, and banks erode,” he said. “And the following freshet will be the first time these changes are exposed to high flows and the changes are experienced. In many ways, it is like having new systems.”

While the River Forecast Centre did issue a general high streamflow advisory this year, the concern wasn’t as high as last year.

This year, there was a torrential rainstorm at the end of May that damaged water systems and roads across the area. Some minor damage was also reported near the Halfway Hot Spring near Nakusp (see ‘Halfway Hot Springs campground damaged in spring freshet,’ page XX), and on Highway 31 about 30 kilometres north of Lardeau. The road was closed off for several days when the Lardeau River spilled over and crossed the highway. But an official with YRB, the maintenance contractor in the area, called 2021 overall a “typical” year for the freshet. General Manager Paul Andersen said the damage to the road is now being repaired, with some minor delays for traffic.

Story continues

Weather the deciding factor

River forecaster Jonathan Boyd says weather made all the difference this year.

“We were actually in a more vulnerable stage at the start of this year, where the flows did get higher from the snowmelt contributions, but fortunately there wasn’t a corresponding precipitation event that pushed the flow into the extreme level,” he says.

The Slocan River peaked on June 4 at just the “two-year-return” period, meaning it was the kind of high water expected every two years – in other words, the usual runoff. Its discharge has dropped a full cubic-metre/second at the Crescent Valley monitoring station since then. At press time, the river wasn’t expected to rise again – though Boyd points out there’s still plenty of snow up in the high country.

“The snow is still there,” he told the Valley Voice. “Over the weekend (June 4) the temperatures cooled down, and many of the automated snow stations we have at higher elevations were actually increasing in snowpack, so there was fresh snow being added.”

As summer progresses, more of that snow either melts or evaporates, reducing the strength of the freshet further.

While that makes a devastating flood more unlikely, Boyd warns it’s not inconceivable there could be weather events that could still cause problems.

“Could we see another peak this high from snowmelt alone? I don’t think so,” says Boyd. “I think the last week we saw was the highest from snowmelt singularly.

“If we have an event like last May 30-31, that storm alone could bring reasonably higher flows than a normal snowpack could cause alone, especially as we move further into June and the temperatures could potentially be a little warmer. That big ‘if’ factor is still there.

“Could it happen? Yes. Will it happen? The odds are ‘no’, but the possibility is still there.”

Be ready anyway

Right now, however, forecasters have shifted away from watching the southern Interior water systems, and are focussing on the Fraser, the last river system in the chain to see the high water coming through.

“For the most part things are looking positive, I’d describe it, for the southern interior,” Boyd says.

The RDCK’s Johnson agrees, but reminds people to remain vigilant.

“Regardless of time of year, the geography of our region means that flooding and debris flood/flow events are possible, so please do continue to plan for those scenarios,” he says. “Further, one of the reasons our freshet was modest was the lack of rain experienced April, May, and so far, into June. While this is good for floods, it has an impact as we move into wildland fire season.

“Have an emergency plan. Know where you will stay if you get evacuated. Know where you can board your large animals if you have them. Know your risk and have a plan.”

John Boivin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice