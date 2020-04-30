West Island health agency responds to COVID-19 outbreak at Lakeshore Hospital

Montreal health officials are scrambling to contain an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Lakeshore Hospital in Pointe-Claire after 15 patients caught the disease despite being in a isolated ward.

CIUSSS de l'Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal spokesperson Guillaume Bérubé confirmed the outbreak on Wednesday evening. Patients on the fourth floor have contracted the disease while staying in the hospital for other matters.

"We have a team on site that reorganizes the containment zones," Bérubé said.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Protocol has been to place patients in "hot zones" if they have the disease and "cold zones" if they don't.

Johanne Riendeau, president of the local medical professionals union, said hospital staff have been moving between those hot and cold zones, likely spreading the coronavirus.

A total of 79 patients are hospitalized in the Pointe-Claire facility due to COVID-19 as Lakeshore has been designated to treat patients for the disease.

The hospital emergency room is operating at 10 per cent above capacity. That's not considered critical, Bérubé said, but the situation is being monitored closely.

The CIUSSS expects the mobile medical facility set up by the Red Cross in a LaSalle arena will help relieve the pressure on Lakeshore.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

One of several hospitals with outbreaks

The situation at Lakeshore follows outbreaks at other Montreal hospitals, including Maisonneuve-Rosemont, Santa-Cabrini and Sacré-Coeur

In the east end, Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital has been overwhelmed by the disease, prompting doctors to cancel all surgeries requiring hospitalization this week.

In total, eight out of Maisonneuve-Rosemont's main 12 wards are dealing with outbreaks and the hospital had to stop accepting patients for a period of 24 hours.

Last week, an outbreak at another of the city's COVID-19-dedicated hospitals, Sacré-Coeur, swept through oncology units, infecting at least 120 patients in all. At least two died due to complications from the virus.

Story continues

Outside of Montreal, the long-term care wing at Jeffery Hale Hospital in Quebec City has also been dealing with an outbreak declared at the end of March. It has already claimed the lives of 27 patients, and public health officials say they're not sure why the virus continues to spread.

The hospital outbreaks are in addition to the troubling situation in long-term care homes across the province that has left more than 6,000 vulnerable residents infected with COVID-19.

Crippling staff shortages in these homes and the health network as a whole have only added to the problem. There were more than 10,000 health-care workers absent on Tuesday alone, according to figures provided by the Health Ministry.

Yet Quebec Public Health Director Horacio Arruda said on Wednesday that the situation appears to be improving.

"I think, by the end of the week, probably, we will confirm that the number of deaths per day is going down significantly," he said.