West Indies vs England: Shannon Gabriel banned for four ODIs after ‘homophobic comment’

The ICC has banned Shannon Gabriel for the first four matches of the West Indies’ one-day series against England.

The charge relates to a “homophobic comment” made by Gabriel during an exchange with Joe Root during the third Test in St Lucia.

Root’s response to Gabriel was picked up by the stump-mic, where England’s captain can be heard saying: ”Don’t use it as an insult. There’s nothing wrong with being gay.”

After the incident, Root said: ”The ICC have got to handle things – I am not in a position to comment.”

A statement by the ICC confirmed that Gabriel had now admitted guilt over ”personal abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match” after the incident was reported by match referee, Jeff Crowe.

The fast-bowler was also fined 75% of his match wages and received three demerit points.