West Indies vs England: Ollie Robinson set to miss Third Test decider after injury setback

(Getty Images)

Ollie Robinson appears unlikely to make England's XI for the final Test against West Indies in Grenada.

Robinson pulled up with a back spasm in England's only warm-up match at the start of the tour, just as he did in the final Test of the Ashes series in Hobart.

Robinson missed the First Test in Antigua, and was not risked in the Second in Barbados.

Now, having been one of just three players to train in Grenada on Tuesday, he has reported more soreness and appears unlikely to make the XI.

Captain Joe Root said he had not come through the session as England hoped and would need to prove his fitness at their final training session today.

Craig Overton is over the illness he suffered ahead of the Second Test and looks likely to come in for Matt Fisher. If Robinson is unfit, Chris Woakes could keep his place on a pitch that will have more grass.