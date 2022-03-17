West Indies vs England: Ben Stokes brutal but tourists still face battle ahead

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Will Macpherson
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ben Stokes
    Ben Stokes
    Cricketer (born 1991)
  • Joe Root
    Joe Root
    English cricketer (born 1990)
  • Jack Leach
    English cricketer (born 1991)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

On a flat Barbados pitch, England’s batters, led by Joe Root and Ben Stokes, did their job – posting 500 across five sessions, a rare treat for followers of this team in recent times.

Now, it is the turn of the bowlers, whose task is much stiffer, because they are so much greener than the surface they are bowling on. It is showing some turn for Jack Leach and there was bounce with the new ball, especially for one of two debutants, Matt Fisher – who struck with his second delivery in Test cricket – but there is some hard yakka ahead if England are to win this match and take a 1-0 lead in the series.

At stumps, West Indies are 71 for one, with England’s lead 436. So this was another excellent day for the team, but in particular it was a wonderful one for Stokes and all those lucky enough to watch him in full flight for the first time in a couple of years.

Stokes faced the first ball of the day, because off Dan Lawrence’s frustrating dismissal late on Wednesday. It seemed at one stage a couple of hours later, that he would become the first Englishman to score a century before lunch from a standing start (he scored 130 in a morning session during his extraordinary Cape Town effort in 2016, but already had 74 on the board by then).

He was to fall 11 runs shy of that remarkable feat, waiting until 40 minutes after lunch to bring up his 11th Test century, but it was still a remarkable display of hitting. He was especially brutal on the spin of Veerasammy Permaul and the seam of Alzarri Joseph. He had made a sedate start, taking 23 from his first 55 balls. By the time he had lunch, he had 89 from 92.

This was Stokes’ first century for 22 Test innings, and first since the death of his father Ged. Much has happened in that time, including a mental health break, serious injury, and a dismal Ashes tour. He celebrated in emotional fashion with a long look to the sky.

By then, Jonny Bairstow was at the other end. Through Stokes’ morning session blitz, it was easy to forget that Root was compiling another epic century. He made 153, his 12th score of 150 (the most by an Englishman), but was happy to play the junior partner, and was outscored almost three to one by Stokes in the morning session. Soon after the resumption, Root was lbw on review to Kemar Roach. Root left looking gutted, as if he had missed out on plenty more.

At that point, England only had 373 on the board, but they kept attacking. Bairstow, then Stokes, fell caught on the boundary, leaving Ben Foakes and Chris Woakes to put together a steady partnership of 75 to get them to the brink of 500.

When they reached that milestone, there was a flurry of quick wickets that brought the declaration, on 507 for nine, from Root. It was the first time England had made 500 since last February, and just the fourth time in almost five years.

That left 27 overs to bowl on day two, and a reward came almost immediately. While Woakes was driven for two boundaries by Brathwaite in his opening over, and Fisher’s first ball went whistling to the fence, he soon had revenge. John Campbell was simply too loose outside off stump, with Foakes taking a simple catch.

From there, England – who are missing eight seam bowlers for one reason or another – bowled pretty nicely, and there were near misses. Fisher thought he had Shamarh Brooks, on 13, caught very low down by Zak Crawley at second slip, but the umpire stuck with the soft signal of not out. Jack Leach had Kraigg Brathwaite given out lbw on 14, but his review revealed an inside edge.

The other debutant, Saqib Mahmood, was held back until the 18th over, and bowled sharply.

By stumps, Brathwaite and Brooks, two Barbados boys, had shared 57, and England were under no illusions about the scale of the challenge that faces them, even after two excellent days.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Film director's comments to Williams sisters reek of the misogynoir 2 tennis greats have always endured

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. In sports, there will always be a winner. I appreciate the delight and gratitude of champions who revel in their moment. It is important to celebrate a victor's journey and I absolutely love the heroics of an underdog and those who faced insurmountable barriers and challenges. It is formidable when a winner shows sportsmanship and extends kindness in that mo

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil claims overall World Cup title in 500m

    Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil finished fourth in his 500-metre event on Sunday in Heerenveen, Netherlands, but it was more than enough to secure his first overall World Cup season title. Japan's Tatsuya Shinhama, who won Saturday's race, also picked up the win in Sunday's event in 34.487 seconds, but could not catch points leader Dubreuil. The Canadian finished 15-100ths of a second behind Shinhama but ended up with an insurmountable point total of 614, to the Japanese skater's 586. "My

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Scottie Barnes & Pascal Siakam forming lethal 2-man game

    The duo of Pascal Siakam & Scottie Barnes were a headache for the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. They were working off and creating for each other, which some believed would never come to fruition. Amit Mann and Yasmine Duale discuss why the doubters were always wrong. Listen to the full chat on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Howden's 1st ski cross win of season highlights Canada's 3-medal haul in Austria

    Reece Howden, the 2020-21 World Cup's top-ranked racer in men's ski cross, stood atop the medal podium for the first time this season on Sunday in Reiteralm, Austria, a year to the day of his victory in Russia. The man known as "Big Rig" dominated Sunday's big final with a strong start to finish win in the first World Cup race since the Beijing Olympics last month, where Howden placed ninth overall in his Winter Games debut. "It feels amazing," Howden told Alpine Canada. "The way Canada has been

  • Hope through unity: Formative 2022 Winter Paralympics come to solemn end in Beijing

    The precarious-yet-formative 2022 Winter Paralympics in Beijing drew to a close Sunday, with "hopes for peace" serving as the outgoing message. International Paralympic Committee (IPC) president Andrew Parsons delivered a speech centred around the collective desire for unity. "Differences here did not divide us," Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese president Xi Jinping. "Through this unity we have hope. Hopes for inclusion, hopes for harmony and importantly hopes for