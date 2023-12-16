West Indies v England: Phil Salt hits stunning century as tourists win third T20

Phil Salt finished unbeaten on 109 off 56 balls

Third T20, Grenada West Indies 222-6 (20 overs): Pooran 82 (45), Powell 39 (21); Rashid 2-32 England 226-3 (19.5 overs): Salt 109* (56), Buttler 51 (34), Brook 31* (7) England won by seven wickets Scorecard

Phil Salt's stunning century helped England pull off their third-highest T20 international chase as they beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 in Grenada.

Salt brought up his first T20 international hundred off 51 balls and finished unbeaten on 109, with Harry Brook smashing the 21 runs needed off the final over to ensure England chased 223 with a ball to spare in an incredible win.

Nicholas Pooran's 45-ball 82 led West Indies to 222-6 as Adil Rashid finished the pick of the England attack by taking 2-32.

England are 2-1 down in the five-match series with two left to play.

Pooran walloped six sixes and six fours as West Indies recovered from 8-2 to post a formidable total.

The wicketkeeper enjoyed stands Shai Hope (26) and skipper Rovman Powell (39) before he holed out to Salt at long-on off Sam Curran with 2.1 overs remaining.

That did not spare England at the end of the innings, though, as Sherfane Rutherford (29) and Jason Holder (18*) continued the fireworks.

Salt and Buttler both passed fifty as they put on 115 for the first wicket to give England hope, with Salt, who hit nine sixes and four fours, continuing the brutal hitting after his captain was out for 51.

England needed 31 to win off the final two overs but Joseph held his nerve in the penultimate over as he conceded only 10 to give the hosts the upper hand.

But Brook, who was seven from two balls faced heading into the final over, calmly hit a four and two sixes off the experienced Andre Russell's first three balls to put England on the brink of victory.

He and Salt then ran two before Brook flashed at a wide one from Russell and it flew over the boundary at deep third.

Stunning Salt assault

Challenged to chase down the highest T20 international score made at the Grenada National Cricket Stadium - and to keep the series alive - brought a clarity of thought and approach in England's batters.

Buttler, steely determination in his eyes, signalled his intent with two sixes off the first over. When he reverse swept Hosein and Gudakesh Motie for fours some of his sparkle started to return. He fell after a superb relay catch on the boundary, with Akeal Hosein having the presence of mind to toss the ball to Joseph knowing he would have crossed the rope.

Salt, whose previous best T20 international score was 88 not out, showed great composure as his shot selection remained largely conventional, with West Indies' bowlers unable to prevent him from accessing his favoured areas down the ground.

The Lancashire batter even had the game awareness to realise perhaps Brook - fresher and a genuine 360 batter - might have been better placed to see England over the line at the death.

"We have been talking in the group about someone standing up being a matchwinner, and realising how much time you have," Salt said at the post-match presentation after he was named player of the match.

"There's a way to do it. You can't get 40 off 20 balls then take 10 off 10. It's about playing my game and doing it my way.

If he continues to perform like this, Salt looks nailed on for a place at the top of the order at next year's T20 World Cup, having been unfortunate to miss out when England won the trophy last year.

