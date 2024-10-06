West Indies race to win over struggling Scotland

Women's T20 World Cup, Dubai

Scotland 99-8 (20 overs): Lister 26 (33); Fletcher 3-22

West Indies 101-4 (11.4 overs): Joseph 31 (18); Bell 2-18

West Indies won by six wickets

Scotland suffered their second defeat of the Women's T20 World Cup as West Indies strolled to a six-wicket win in Dubai.

In another low-scoring encounter, Scotland were restricted to just 99-8 from their 20 overs, with West Indies reaching their target in 11.4 overs.

Deandra Dottin, who came out of retirement to play in the tournament, rolled back the years with an explosive 28 not out from 15 balls and sealed the dominant win in style with a six.

There were some nerves as the experienced duo of Stafanie Taylor and Hayley Matthews fell early for four and eight respectively, but Qiana Joseph's 31 from 18 balls provided a much-needed surge to lay the platform for Dottin.

West Indies' disciplined bowling effort ensured they were chasing a modest target in spite of a sloppy fielding performance, with Scotland's Ailsa Lister dropped three times on her way to a top score of 26.

Captain Kathryn Bryce added 25 as the pair tried to rebuild from slipping to 13-2, but boundaries were hard to come by with the ground's big boundaries and the slow outfield.

Bryce's side were guilty of losing their wickets in clusters as two fell with the score on 13, two on 59 and two on 76, restricting their momentum considerably throughout the innings.

Spinner Afy Fletcher was the pick of the West Indies bowlers with 3-22, though Matthews was let down with all three of Lister's chances put down off her bowling.

It was an impressive fightback from West Indies, who were thrashed by South Africa in their opener, and will be in a strong position to take on Bangladesh in their next outing on Thursday as the quick chase gave their net run-rate a crucial boost.

Meanwhile, Scotland face last year's finalists South Africa on Wednesday.