West Indies ODI squad: Chris Gayle returns for England series

Chris Gayle has been named in West Indies 14-man squad for their first two One Day International fixtures with England.

It means a return to the international stage is likely for the 39-year-old after the opener last played against Bangladesh in the Caribbean in July 2018.

Gayle, the second most capped West Indies player of all time with 284 matches, has missed the country’s last two ODI series.

Batsman Nicholas Pooran has been called up for the first time having impressed in the Twenty20 International format, notably making an unbeaten 53 against India last year.

Chairman of selectors, Courtney Browne said: “We welcome the return of Chris Gayle who missed the last two series and Ashley Nurse from injury.

“We are pleased to introduce Nicholas Pooran to the ODI squad for the first time. He is clearly a young player with undoubted talent and we believe he can add value to our middle order.”

The five match ODI series begins in Barbados on February 20 and ends in St Lucia on March 2 with a three match T20I series scheduled after that.

West Indies squad: Jason Holder (capt), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Darren Bravo, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas.