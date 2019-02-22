West Indies level ODI series after England collapse England cricket allowed victory to slip from their grasp as five wickets from flamboyant West Indian paceman Sheldon Cottrell consigned the tourists to a 26-run run defeat in the second one-day international in Bridgetown.Forty-eight hours after chasing down a record 361 at the Kensington Oval, England collapsed to 263 all out, with the left-armer Cottrell sending off each of his victims in memorable fashion with a military march and salute.England seemed well set for victory at 228 for four but crumpled in a heap as they lost their next six wickets for 35. Ben Stokes made 79 and Eoin Morgan 70 but neither saw the job through in the manner of Shimron Hetmyer, who set up the game with an unbeaten 104.Cottrell made a mockery of his omission from the series opener, removing both openers with the new ball, dismissing Morgan and finishing with two more at the death.Victory was also a feather in the cap of captain Jason Holder, who swung the momentum by removing Stokes, Jos Buttler and Tom Curran in the space of five balls.PA

PA