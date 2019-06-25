Brian Lara: 'I am fine' following hospital admission with chest pains

Brian Lara is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. (Credit: Getty Images)

Brian Lara, the former West Indies captain, has issued a statement saying, ‘I am fine’ after being taken to hospital with chest pains.

Cricket legend Lara, 50, in India on media duty for the World Cup, complained of discomfort before being rushed to Global Hospital in Mumbai.

UPDATE: Message from @BrianLara

"I am fine. I am recovering and I will be back in my hotel room tomorrow"

🚨AUDIO ON 🚨. Click below to hear Brian's full message ⬇️⬇️⬇️:https://t.co/mWQVBkbJtj pic.twitter.com/cogFzpEjxR — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 25, 2019

But the West Indies Cricket Twitter page released an update via Twitter which contained a link to audio from Lara.

Lara explained: “I think I just maybe extended myself a little bit too much in the gym this morning.

“I was feeling a bit of pain in my chest so I just felt it was best to see a doctor and I was taken to the hospital.

“The pain continued so obviously a lot of tests have been done.

“Just letting everyone know that I’m fine, I’m recovering and I’ll be back in my hotel room tomorrow.”

Earlier in the day West Indies cricket released a statement confirming the news of Lara’s visit to hospital.

It said: “On behalf of all of us at Cricket West Indies, we wish you a speedy recovery”

Our prayers and well wishes go out to former West Indies batsman and captain @BrianLara who has been hospitalized in Mumbai due to chest pains. On behalf of all of us at Cricket West Indies, we wish you a speedy recovery 🙏🏽. pic.twitter.com/5IQiUsvlVF — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 25, 2019

Considered one of the greatest batsmen to ever play the game, Lara has a number of scoring records to his name.

He has the most runs in an innings with unbeaten 400 against England in 2004 and a remarkable 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham in 1994.

Lara called time on a hugely successful career in 2007.

