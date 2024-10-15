West Indies knocks England out of Women's T20 World Cup as Joseph leads spectacular chase

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qiana Joseph hit 52 runs off 38 balls as she led a spectacular West Indies chase to knock England out of the Women’s T20 World Cup on Tuesday.

Joseph’s half century, propped up by skipper Hayley Matthews’ 50 off 38 balls, helped West Indies win by six wickets in the final league game of the tournament.

The 2016 champions finished with 142-4 in 18 overs in reply to England’s 141-7, winning with 12 deliveries to spare and making the cut from Group B.

The win was sufficient for West Indies to join South Africa in the knockouts. The Proteas’ qualification was confirmed after the first innings ended, leaving England to defend the total for a place in the semifinals.

It is the first time since 2010 that England has failed to make the semifinals. Australia and New Zealand already progressed from Group A, and will take on South Africa and West Indies in the semifinals, respectively.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl in a must-win game for both sides. Coming into the fixture, England had history and form on its side — it hadn’t lost to its opponent in 14 matches, and had won three successive games in Group B.

It didn’t make the best of starts though as in-form Danielle Wyatt-Hodge was out caught for 16, while Maia Bouchier was out for 14. Alice Capsey was also run out for one leaving England at 34-3 in 6.1 overs.

Nat Sciver-Brunt led the recovery with 57 not out off 50 balls, and put on 46 off 36 balls with skipper Heather Knight.

Knight sustained a calf injury during the innings and retired hurt for 21 off 13 balls. It took away momentum from England, with West Indies making a comeback through leg break bowler Afy Fletcher.

She picked 3-21 in four overs, and squeezed runs in the middle part of the English innings, as Sciver-Brunt looked for more support.

England went from 94-3 to 135-7 in the space of 30 deliveries, but still managed to put a fighting total on the board by scoring 31 runs in the final three overs.

West Indies came out swinging as Joseph opened the innings after a gap of two games and targeted the leg side with some big hits.

She hit six fours and two sixes to blow the English attack away. At the other end, Matthews attacked too, hitting seven fours and a six, as the duo scored a tournament-high 67-0 in the power play.

In all, they put on 102 runs off 74 balls for the first wicket. Sciver-Brunt got the breakthrough in the 13th over, while Sarah Glenn dismissed Matthews five balls later. Shemaine Campbell (5) was also run out to give England hope.

But Deandra Dottin continued the momentum with two fours and two sixes – scoring 27 off 19 balls – to help West Indies across the finish line with plenty to spare. ___

