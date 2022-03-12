West Indies dig in to force draw with England in first Test

Ali Martin at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium
·5 min read


The final instalment of this series opener in Antigua played out with a carnival atmosphere in the stands and commendable doggedness from both sides out in the middle until weary handshakes eventually arrived at 5.34pm local time.

Over the course of five days, on a largely lifeless surface, the players had given their all. And in the end, West Indies had the cool heads of Nkrumah Bonner (38) and Jason Holder (37) to thank, the pair holding firm for 144 minutes of defiance to take their side to 147 for four from 70.1 overs after England had set a target of 286.

This was an unfamiliar territory for Joe Root’s tourists during their winter of discontent, with the captain’s 24th Test century – 109 from 204 balls – affording him the rare luxury of a declaration at 349 for six shortly before lunch. It felt bold at the time, not least after losing Mark Wood to the elbow injury that puts his tour in doubt.

Jack Leach stood up for his captain here, claiming figures of three for 57 from 30.1 overs on the final day despite his main encouragement coming from the cage of catchers around the bat, rather than the surface. Ben Stokes was the standout seamer, notching up 13 overs of grunt work and 41 overall in a match where the all-rounder was supposed to be used sparingly.

Related: First Test ends in a draw as West Indies blunt England attack – live!

England were certainly in the ascendancy when Bonner and Holder came together after tea and West Indies had slipped to 67 for four. It came through a combination of Leach’s persistence, the muscle of Stokes, and a couple of shots that had head coach Phil Simmons rolling his eyes on the home team’s room balcony.

Things had looked fairly benign out in the middle when Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell put on a 59-run partnership for the first wicket. Indeed it took a typical intervention from Stokes to separate them, the all-rounder pounding in from the Sir Andy Roberts end and pinning Brathwaite lbw for 33 with one that finally kept low.

This breakthrough was then compounded instantly when Campbell decided to take on Leach next over, only to pick out Craig Overton at mid-on. As a brain fade it rivalled the subsequent dismissal of his fellow Jamaican Jermaine Blackwood, when the No 5 played an awful swipe on two and was struck in front by Leach.

In between came the loss of Shamarh Brooks on the stroke of tea when Leach found a smidgeon of turn, the edge of the right-hander’s bat and Zak Crawley pouched a fine low catch at slip. Having earlier grassed Campbell on one – and reprieved Bonner on 73 during his first innings century – his relief was palpable.

Joe Root celebrates his century.
Joe Root celebrates his century. Photograph: Randy Brooks/AFP/Getty Images

A more diligent approach followed from Bonner and Holder, however, hunkering down for the second time in the match. England were patient and resourceful, even if Chris Woakes and Craig Overton were largely neutered and the loopy spin of Dan Lawrence threatened more.

But they were also left to rue Root’s decision not to use his final review in the 49th over when Leach pinned Holder on the back foot offering no shot on 13 and Hawkeye returned three reds.

When the England captain instead used this for a caught behind off Holder four overs later and snicko showed no spike, further agony followed. And so while England’s depleted attack surpassed the incredible energy levels of the local drummers on the grass bank, they hobbled off at the close with a tinge of regret.

This final outcome was not entirely unexpected when, at 11.38am local time, Root leaned out of the dressing room window and waved in Jonny Bairstow and Woakes. The pair added a sprightly seventh-wicket stand of 35 that calmed the seas after England lost four wickets in five overs during their pursuit of quick runs.

Related: From the archive: the Guardian’s report on Shane Warne’s ‘ball of the century’

Root had earlier turned his overnight 84 into three figures, slotting six fours in a frictionless cruise and marking the milestone by kissing a necklace made by his children back home. He was also celebrating his 13th hundred as captain – surpassing the previous England record of 12 made by predecessor Alastair Cook – and a first since the end of last summer.

He and Crawley had also put on 201 runs for the second wicket, the latter adding four runs to the 117 he had so elegantly stroked the previous day only for Holder to detonate his off-stump with a lasered yorker. Lawrence then played a little gem of an innings, injecting impetus into proceedings with a 36-ball 37 and perhaps auditioning for Strictly down the line, such was his footwork and timing.

From 310 for three there was a wobble, Alzarri Joseph nipping in to claim three of the four middle order wickets to fall. But once the calm heads of Woakes and Bairstow had set up a satisfactory equation for their captain, it was over to Root’s bowlers to see if they could somehow force a positive result.

That they were in this position, and had seen three batters in Bairstow, Crawley and Root make centuries during this hard-fought series opener, pointed to, if not a total reset, then some green shoots of recovery on the road.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Skiers enjoyed friendly weather, baked goods at Yukon Cup

    Despite a couple of challenging years, weaving between COVID-19 restrictions and reduced staffing, Alpine Yukon successfully hosted their annual Yukon Cup on Saturday. Local skiers took to the slopes and raced for a spot on the podium and a prize of baked goods. The two-day event at Mount Sima saw 120 skiers competing in Giant Slalom and Slalom, with six different categories depending on age and technique level. Matthew Jenner is the president of Alpine Yukon, the main organizers of the Yukon Cu

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.