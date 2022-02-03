West Harrison two-sport star is now Gulfport’s first Black female firefighter

West Harrison alum Allanah Turner dominated the hardwood and the track during her time as a Lady Cane.

She was a two-time region 8, 5A offensive player of the year after averaging 18 points a game her junior and senior seasons, was a three-time West Harrison MVP and helped the Lady Canes to the school’s first girls track state championship in 2017.

Fast-forward four years and Turner is making history in the Gulfport community all over again.

After graduating from West Harrison in 2019, the state champion sprinter had the opportunity to run track at Mississippi State, she turned the offer down to play basketball at Pearl River Community College.

“People always feel that I perfected my craft in track, and that may be the most inappropriate thing to say,” Turner said. “But I got an offer from State for track and wanted to pursue that for basketball too ... wanted to get to that level for basketball as well.”

After two seasons with the Wildcats, Turner closed the chapter on her athletic career and went in search of a new challenge. “I’ve always been a servant of God, my family, the community. So, I’ve always wanted to do it. I always knew I wanted to serve my community in a way. I never knew what way I wanted to.”

In the summer of 2021, Turner found her way to give back. The 20-year-old spent 12 weeks in the Gulfport Fire Department traiing academy.

Chief Billy Kelly said Turner thrived to prepare to become a firefighter.

“I’m 135 pounds soaking wet,” Turner said. “So just going through the academy, it was like if you have it here and you have it here, no one can tell you otherwise.”

Turner said she held her own with men who were twice her size, saying “...they’re doing it, so I know I can do it.”

Turner graduated on Sept. 28, become Gulfport’s first Black, female firefighter.

While the Gulfport native recognized the significance of her historic accomplishment and the impact it may have on young black girls looking up to her, Turner prefers to let it speak for itself.

As for the transition from athlete to firefighter, this is Turner’s favorite part. “All of it. Serving my community. Working with the guys. All of it is just my favorite part. It’s an amazing job, amazing department. I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”