West Ham XI vs Wolves: Confirmed team news, starting lineup and injury latest for Premier League game today

David Moyes has confirmed that West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna will require surgery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The injury, suffered against Liverpool before the international break, was discovered following a scan last week and now further consultation has shown that surgery is required, meaning Ogbonna is likely to miss the rest of the season.

Moyes has options to replace Ogbonna in Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma, but the loss of the 33-year-old will be keenly felt.

“We think surgery for Angelo will take place over the next couple of days and it’s really sad because he’s a great team player and his performances have been great," said Moyes.

West Ham laid on a private jet to ensure Michail Antonio would return from international duty with Jamaica in time for Saturday’s trip to Wolves, while other players returning from the break are being assessed.

“At the moment everybody looks okay," said Moyes.

"We’re still assessing people after their returns because most of them only came back yesterday.

“I’m glad to get Mick [Antonio] back, he’s really important to us so the quicker we get him back the better. We felt it was worth getting him back a bit quicker and I’m happy he got his goals for Jamaica."

West Ham starting XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Coufal, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Kral.

Saturday, 3pm GMT

Venue: Molinuex

Referee: Mike Dean

West Ham squad from: Fabianski, Martin, Randolph, Areola, Diop, Dawson, Zouma, Baptise, Coufal, Johnson, Ferdericks, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Noble, Kral, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Lanzini, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio

Injured: Ogbonna (ACL)

