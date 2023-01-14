West Ham XI vs Wolves: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

(ES Composite)

West Ham are hoping to welcome Kurt Zouma back from injury for today’s Premier League trip to Wolves.

Zouma limped off during November’s defeat to Leicester, the final game before the World Cup, and underwent knee surgery during the break.

If fit, Moyes would have the chance to pair the former Chelsea man with summer signing Nayef Aguerd for the first time, with the Moroccan having made his long-awaited first Premier League start in last week’s draw at Leeds.

An injury to Alphonse Areola saw no1 Lukasz Fabianski miss out on a breather for last weekend’s FA Cup victory over Brentford, and the Pole will continue in goal at Molineux.

Moyes has options at full-back but German international Thilo Kehrer could get the nod on the right, with Vladimir Coufal still struggling with a knee problem picked up at Leeds.

Further forward, Said Benrahma is pushing to start after coming off the bench to score the winner at former club Brentford.

Predicted West Ham XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Scamacca.