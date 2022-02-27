West Ham XI vs Wolves: Confirmed starting lineup, team news and injury latest for Premier League today

(ES Composite)

West Ham are without Vladimir Coufal for today’s game against Wolves after he underwent surgery on a groin injury.

Coufal missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle and will be missing again for Sunday’s game at London Stadium, plus at least a few weeks.

In his absence, Ben Johnson beats Ryan Fredericks to start at right-back. Kurt Zouma continues alongside Craig Dawson in defence.

Speaking on Friday, West Ham manager David Moyes said: "Coufal had a hernia operation in the week and we will be without him for a few weeks.

"We think he's had to struggle with it for quite a long time.

“If you look at all the games he's had to be involved in, it can take its toll on the players and Vladimir is one who it has at the moment.

"Other than that, Angelo Ogbonna has an ACL and we are managing Arthur Masuaku's knee injury."

Jarrod Bowen will be looking to continue his good recent form as he pushes for an England call-up. Bowen has seven goals in his last eight games in all competitions.

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Alese, Diop, Kral, Perkins, Noble, Okoflex, Vlasic, Benrahma