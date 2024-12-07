West Ham XI vs Wolves: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Jean-Clair Todibo is a doubt for West Ham heading into a huge Premier League game against Wolves.

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui is under huge pressure following a nightmare start to the season to have seen him win only four of his opening 14 League games.

Standard Sport understands the Spaniard will get the chance to oversee the game despite mounting pressure but Monday’s clash is seen as must-win.

Defender Todibo, however, is a doubt after missing the 3-1 defeat at Leicester on Tuesday with a groin problem.

Lopetegui saw sections of the away support turn on him during that game, albeit he insisted the squad was still playing for him despite the result.

Michail Antonio is in “a stable condition” after being involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday.

Jean-Clair Todibo could miss West Ham’s game against Wolves (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Soler; Bowen, Soucek, Kudus; Ings

Doubt: Todibo

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Monday 9 December 2024

Venue: London Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports