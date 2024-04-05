West Ham XI vs Wolves: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

(ES Composite)

West Ham will welcome Edson Alvarez back from suspension for Saturday’s trip to Wolves, but Alphonse Areola remains sidelined.

Alvarez missed both last weekend’s dramatic defeat at Newcastle and the midweek draw with Tottenham while serving a two-match ban for racking up ten yellow cards across the course of the Premier League season.

Areola, meanwhile, was forced off at half-time at St. James’s Park and has not recovered in time to make the trip to Molineux.

“Alphonse has still got a groin strain, a slight tweak in his groin,” Moyes said. “I’m hoping he’s not too long but he’s not available for the game.”

Moyes will make a late decision over whether to include centre-back Nayef Aguerd in his matchday squad, with the Moroccan having missed the last two games with a shoulder problem.

“We think he’s getting better,” Moyes said. “He’s had a shoulder injury and had an injection in it. We’re hoping he can return but we need to see if he’s suitable with contact. We need to wait and see exactly how he is.”

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Doubts: Aguerd

Injuries: Areola

Time and date: 3pm BST on Saturday, April 6, 2024

Venue: Molineux