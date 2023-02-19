West Ham XI vs Tottenham: Confirmed team news, injury latest, predicted lineup today

(ES Composite)

West Ham are weighing up whether to risk Danny Ings against Tottenham today.

Ings signed from Aston Villa in a £12million last month but picked up a knee injury after making his debut as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Everton.

The England international has been involved as a substitute since but is now pushing Michail Antonio for a starting berth, while David Moyes’ forward options are set to increase further with the news that Gianluca Scamacca is back in training.

“We hope so,” Moyes said, when asked about Ings’ potential role as a regular starter.

“We brought him here to get some goals but we just need to make sure we bring him back. He’s had a knee injury so we just need to look after him as best we can as well.

“We’re looking forward to getting him in and him giving us the goals.”

Lucas Paqueta has been ruled out of the game with a shoulder problem, meaning Tomas Soucek is likely to start, having replaced the Brazilian as a substitute in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea last weekend.

Nayef Aguerd also limped off in the same game but Moyes said on Friday that the centre-back has “a chance” of being fit. Should Aguerd miss out, Ben Johnson would likely come into a back-three.

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Rice, Soucek, Emerson; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma .