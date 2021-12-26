West Ham XI vs Southampton: Predicted lineup, team news, injuries, Covid latest for Premier League today

(ES Composite)

David Moyes hopes Michail Antonio will have the all-clear to return against Southampton after he tested positive for Covid last week.

Antonio missed the midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final defeat to Tottenham.

His availability depends on when he provides a negative test but Moyes has said he hopes to have Antonio back over the festive period.

“He has no symptoms and I have to say that he is double vaccinated,” said Moyes

“For all those things hopefully we might have him back, yes. The rules have changed so I think he will have a chance.

“I never said Boxing Day though, I said over Christmas. I will find out more a little bit later on and we’ll see.”

Jarrod Bowen is expected to lead the line in Antonio’s absence. The Hammers are set to once again be without Aaron Cresswell, who injured himself at the end of last month against Man City when he collided into the post.

With Vladimir Coufal back from suspension, it’s likely that he will come straight into the team at right-back with Ben Johnson potentially on the left of defence.

On Cresswell’s injury, Moyes said: “It’s taking longer than we expected.

“We are missing him. He slid into the post at Man City and he’s got a slight, I don’t know if you call it on his rib or vertebrae, but he’s got something that is a problem.”

West Ham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Lanzini, Fornals; Bowen

Where: London Stadium

When: Sunday, December 26, 15:00

Referee: Kevin Friend

West Ham squad from: Fabianski, Martin, Randolph, Areola, Diop, Dawson, Alese, Baptise, Ashby, Johnson, Coufal, Masuaku, Longelo, Rice, Soucek, Noble, Kral, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Lanzini, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio, Perkins.

Injured: Ogbonna (knee), Zouma (hamstring)

Doubts: Cresswell (back), Antonio (Covid)