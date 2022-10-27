West Ham XI vs Silkeborg: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for game today

(ES Composite)

Nayef Aguerd is in line to make his West Ham debut against Silkeborg at London Stadium tonight.

The Hammers need just a point to confirm their qualification to the knockouts as group winners, having so far put together a 100 per-cent record in the Europa Conference League.

Aguerd, a summer signing for £30million, has not played since surgery after injuring his ankle in a pre-season friendly at Rangers.

“He's not in contention for Sunday but we're hoping to have him in the squad tomorrow, one way or another,” Moyes told reporters on Wednesday.

“What will he bring? I don't want to put too much on him. I want to give him time. But he's a good reader of the game. He's quick and he's good in the air. But because he's not played any Premier League games, it's difficult for us to give an overall judgement.

“I don't think he's ready for the Premier League games but we'll see for this European games. He's keen and he's a good character. I've got to say, we think he's a really stylish footballer.”

With a trip to Manchester United to think about three days after this game in the capital, manager Moyes admitted he may be tempted to rotate his starting XI.

“We have to think about it,” he added.

“The next game is also the most important and our next game is Silkeborg, but there are also other things we have to keep in mind, in terms of the level of games we have coming up.”

Maxwel Cornet, Craig Dawson and Lucas Paqueta will miss out.

Moyes said: “Cornet has had a small setback in training so he's not available. Dawson is improving but is not fit enough for the game, and Lucas Paqueta is not available.

“But hopefully they are not too far away but really touch and go for Sunday as well.”

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Coventry, Downes; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio.