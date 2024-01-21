West Ham XI vs Sheffield United: Jarrod Bowen injury latest, starting lineup, confirmed team news today

West Ham star Jarrod Bowen has been passed fit to start today's Premier League clash at Sheffield United, but Edson Alvarez misses out.

The Hammers were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship outfit Bristol City in midweek and now return to top-flight action this afternoon, looking to close the gap on fifth-placed Tottenham to three points.

Manager David Moyes has been facing a lengthy injury list in recent weeks, but was able to issue a positive update on top scorer Bowen, who returns earlier than forecast from an ankle problem to face the Blades.

“He’s doing better,” Moyes said of Bowen on Friday. “Whether he’ll be fit and available, I wouldn’t give that information out but he’s certainly doing better than we hoped.”

West Ham remain without Lucas Paqueta because of a calf injury, while Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd are still away at the Africa Cup of Nations. Said Benrahma is suspended after being sent off at Bristol City.

Confirmed team news

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty, Bogle, McAtee, Vinicius Souza, Hamer, Brereton, Brooks, Osula

Subs: Brewster, McBurnie, Archer, Norwood, Osborn, Norrington-Davies, Amissah, Seriki, Buyabu

West Ham XI: Areola, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson Palmieri, Coufal, Fornals, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Cornet, Bowen, Ings

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Casey, Mubama, Marshall, Scarles, Orford

Hammers XI to face the Blades ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/D3UwNqenEI — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 21, 2024

Suspended: Benrahma

Unavailable: Kudus, Aguerd (AFCON)

Date and time: 2pm GMT on Sunday January 21, 2024

Venue: Bramall Lane