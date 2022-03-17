West Ham XI vs Sevilla: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Europa League game today

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jack Rosser
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • West Ham United
    West Ham United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Cresswell
    Aaron Cresswell
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Michail Antonio
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell should be fit for West Ham’s huge Europa League clash with Sevilla tonight.

Both players were forced off injured during the 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, but have recovered well ahead of the last-16, second-leg tie and were training individually with Nikola Vlasic following gym work on Wednesday afternoon.

The Hammers trail the six-time winners 1-0 following their narrow defeat in Seville last week, where Moyes's forwards were wasteful.

The return of Antonio, West Ham's only senior striker, and Cresswell would be a welcome boost given that Jarrod Bowen has not recovered in time, with the 25-year-old also missing out on Sunday's trip to top-four rivals Tottenham as well as a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Andriy Yarmolenko stepped up in place of Antonio following his injury against Villa, with the Ukraine international scoring an emotional opener upon his return to the side from compassionate leave - though the 32-year-old admitted he is far from 100 per cent ready for first-team action.

If West Ham are to reach the Europa League quarter-finals for the first time in their history, Moyes's side will have to do something no other English team has ever managed in this competition in beating Sevilla.

Last week's first leg was the ninth time the Andalusian side have met an English team in the Europa League, and they are undefeated in all of them. Antonio and Cresswell will likely be key if they are to make history.

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui was missing a number of first-team players himself for the first leg and while the former Spain boss should be able to welcome back Ivan Rakitic and former Manchester City midfielder Fernando.

Impressive full-back Marcos Acuna was forced off with a hamstring injury during the 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga at the weekend.

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Benrahma, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Date: Thursday, March 17, 8pm GMT

Venue: London Stadium

Referee: Clement Turpin (France)

TV: BT Sport

West Ham squad from: Fabianski, Martin, Randolph, Areola, Fredericks, Diop, Zouma, Dawson, Alese, Baptise, Ashby, Johnson, Cresswell, Masuaku, Noble, Rice, Soucek, Kral, Vlasic, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio, Perkins.

Injured: Ogbonna (knee), Coufal (hernia), Bowen (heel)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manchester United out of the Champions League after home loss to Atletico Madrid

    Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils saw their final route to silverware slammed shut by Diego Simeone’s wily, well-drilled side on Tuesday evening.

  • Villarreal wins 3-0 at Juventus to reach CL quarterfinals

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Europa League champion Villarreal scored three second-half goals in a convincing 3-0 win at Juventus on Wednesday to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. Substitute Gerard Moreno converted a penalty, then Pau Torres was left unmarked to redirect in a corner before Arnaut Danjuma added another spot kick. Villarreal advanced 4-1 on aggregate as two-time winner Juventus was eliminated at home in the round of 16 for the third consecutive season. It’s the first time in 1

  • Six major fantasy storylines from early NFL free agency: Can James Conner encore?

    There have been a flurry of moves already in NFL free agency. Matt Harmon analyzes six of the most intriguing for fantasy.

  • Precious Achiuwa's defensive chemistry with Siakam is built on trust

    After Toronto’s win over the Lakers, Precious Achiuwa talked about what it’s like to play alongside Pascal Siakam on the defensive end of the floor and how he's found a new level in his game the past couple weeks. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • COVID-19 kept Mark Nichols from the Brier championship match — but not the celebration

    Newfoundland and Labrador curler Mark Nichols didn't get to spend his Sunday night the way he wanted to, but says watching his teammates take home a fourth Brier championship took away all the pain of not being on the ice. Nichols, the third for Team Wild Card One, was forced to miss the final weekend of competition due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. "It was a tough few days for me. I was pretty sick. I feel like I'm on the other end of it now, but it's been a whirlwind of emotions and feelings over t

  • Auston Matthews' suspension highlights NHL's consistency problem

    In an objective NHL world, Auston Matthews deserves the two-game suspension for his cross-check Rasmus Dahlin during the Heritage Classic but the inconsistency of rulings from the NHL's Department of Player Safety has left fans outraged and players confused.&nbsp;

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil claims overall World Cup title in 500m

    Canadian speed skater Laurent Dubreuil finished fourth in his 500-metre event on Sunday in Heerenveen, Netherlands, but it was more than enough to secure his first overall World Cup season title. Japan's Tatsuya Shinhama, who won Saturday's race, also picked up the win in Sunday's event in 34.487 seconds, but could not catch points leader Dubreuil. The Canadian finished 15-100ths of a second behind Shinhama but ended up with an insurmountable point total of 614, to the Japanese skater's 586. "My

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • Maple Leafs pull up to Heritage Classic in full steelworker gear

    Both the Leafs and Sabres rolled into Sunday's outdoor game in Hamilton in style.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Pascal Siakam on 'Pascalifornia' nickname

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam offers his thoughts on the trending 'Pascalifornia' nickname, how he's reading defences better and the growing consistency with his 3-point shot. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.