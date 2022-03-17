West Ham XI vs Sevilla: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Europa League game today

(ES Composite)

Michail Antonio and Aaron Cresswell should be fit for West Ham’s huge Europa League clash with Sevilla tonight.

Both players were forced off injured during the 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, but have recovered well ahead of the last-16, second-leg tie and were training individually with Nikola Vlasic following gym work on Wednesday afternoon.

The Hammers trail the six-time winners 1-0 following their narrow defeat in Seville last week, where Moyes's forwards were wasteful.

The return of Antonio, West Ham's only senior striker, and Cresswell would be a welcome boost given that Jarrod Bowen has not recovered in time, with the 25-year-old also missing out on Sunday's trip to top-four rivals Tottenham as well as a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Andriy Yarmolenko stepped up in place of Antonio following his injury against Villa, with the Ukraine international scoring an emotional opener upon his return to the side from compassionate leave - though the 32-year-old admitted he is far from 100 per cent ready for first-team action.

If West Ham are to reach the Europa League quarter-finals for the first time in their history, Moyes's side will have to do something no other English team has ever managed in this competition in beating Sevilla.

Last week's first leg was the ninth time the Andalusian side have met an English team in the Europa League, and they are undefeated in all of them. Antonio and Cresswell will likely be key if they are to make history.

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui was missing a number of first-team players himself for the first leg and while the former Spain boss should be able to welcome back Ivan Rakitic and former Manchester City midfielder Fernando.

Impressive full-back Marcos Acuna was forced off with a hamstring injury during the 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga at the weekend.

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Benrahma, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Date: Thursday, March 17, 8pm GMT

Venue: London Stadium

Referee: Clement Turpin (France)

TV: BT Sport

West Ham squad from: Fabianski, Martin, Randolph, Areola, Fredericks, Diop, Zouma, Dawson, Alese, Baptise, Ashby, Johnson, Cresswell, Masuaku, Noble, Rice, Soucek, Kral, Vlasic, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio, Perkins.

Injured: Ogbonna (knee), Coufal (hernia), Bowen (heel)