West Ham XI vs Nottingham Forest: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League

Crysencio Summerville is today pushing for his second Premier League start as West Ham travel to Nottingham Forest.

The £25million summer signing from Leeds came off the bench against Manchester United to score as the Hammers won 2-1 and effectively ended Erik ten Hag’s tenure with the Reds.

Beyond a start to home to Chelsea in September, Summerville has largely been used off the bench by Julen Lopetegui but the West Ham manager is ready to reward the 23-year-old with more minutes.

"He is ready to help us, sometimes in the line-up, sometimes on the bench," said Lopetegui on Thursday. "The important thing is that Crys is working well and he is ready to help the team. I think he is doing well. He has played good matches with us.

"He's a good player, a good boy, he works hard. It's his first experience in West Ham, a demanding club. He is working well and we are happy with him."

However, fellow summer signing Niclas Fullkrug will be missing with the calf injury which has sidelined him since August.

"Fullkrug is not ready to play, he's working, he's recovering, we don't have one date," added the Spaniard. "He's trying to recover and medical staff are helping too. Let's see what is going to happen, but he's out."

Alphonse Areola was dropped against United and is unlikely to have earned his spot back.

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Rodriguez, Soucek; Bowen, Antonio, Summerville

Injured: Fullkrug

Suspended: Kudus

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday, November 2, 2024

Venue: City Ground