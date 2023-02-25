West Ham XI vs Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Must-win: David Moyes and West Ham badly need a win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday (ES Composite)

West Ham have Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet back in training ahead of today’s Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest.

Zouma has not featured since last month’s win over Everton, which in turn was his first game back since undergoing knee surgery during the World Cup break.

The Hammers have not kept a League clean sheet since and David Moyes will surely be considering throwing the Frenchman straight back into his starting XI.

The Scot will take a more cautious approach with Cornet, who has been sidelined since early October with a calf problem.

Lucas Paqueta is also closing on a return having suffered a shoulder injury during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Moyes could finally hand a first Hammers start to Danny Ings, more than a month after his arrival from Aston Villa.

The England international has so far been limited to a string of substitute appearances following a minor knee injury but is pushing for a start, with Michail Antonio’s last League goal coming way back in October.

West Ham predicted XI: (3-4-3) Fabianski; Zouma, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Emerson; Bowen, Ings, Benrahma