West Ham XI vs Norwich: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League game today

West Ham have no fresh injury concerns as they try to bounce back from Europa League heartache against Norwich today.

Eintracht Frankfurt secured their place in the Seville final against Rangers after beating the Hammers 3-1 on aggregate, following a second leg on Thursday which saw manager David Moyes sent off for kicking a ball at a ball boy.

European qualification can still be secured via the Premier League, however, and the Scot has confirmed that no fresh injury issues were picked up by West Ham in Germany.

He told reporters on Friday: “I think we're okay. There are a couple of niggles, but overall everybody's okay.”

Angelo Ogbonna (knee) is the only confirmed absentee with Craig Dawson back from a one-match domestic ban.

Moyes added: “I've got an idea what might be needed [to qualify for Europe]. You're always looking at other team's fixtures as well.

“Like everybody else, we've a difficult run-in, but every team in the league will say that - all the games are hard, whoever you're playing, and picking up the wins is the most important thing.”

Predicted West Ham XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio.