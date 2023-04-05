West Ham XI vs Newcastle: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest today

Gianluca Scamacca has been ruled out for at least two more weeks as West Ham tonight prepare to face Newcastle.

The Italian striker was absent for the weekend win over Southampton and David Moyes has confirmed that he’ll need more time to recover from a knee injury, which should at least avoid an operation.

“It’s roughly the same squad as Sunday,” the manager told reporters. “The only news is that Gianluca Scamacca has two weeks of rehabilitation on his knee.

“We don’t think he needs surgery but we’ll see how the next two weeks go.”

The visit of high-flying Newcastle will test West Ham’s six-game unbeaten run at the London Stadium in all competitions.

Moyes could choose to bring Vladimir Coufal back into his starting line-up at right-back following his return to the bench from a heel injury. Michail Antonio is also pushing to start up front in place of Danny Ings.

He continued: “I’ve got decisions in quite a few positions. We’ve got competition for places and I’m hoping that competition will add something to the players in the team.

“Let’s hope we can keep the squad as fit and healthy as we can as we struggled in the early part of the season with injuries.”

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Rice, Paqueta; Bowen, Ings, Benrahma.