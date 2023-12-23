West Ham XI vs Manchester United: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest today

Michail Antonio is edging closer to a West Ham return but today's visit of Manchester United is likely to come too soon.

Antonio has been sidelined since picking up a knee injury on international duty with Jamaica last month and while it was initially hoped he could return within three weeks, the forward is yet to join full training at Rush Green.

"Mick's improving," David Moyes said on Thursday. "He's on the grass. He's doing some running, so he's improving."

The Hammers host Manchester United in the Premier League this lunchtime, looking to immediately bounce back from Wednesday's 5-1 defeat to Liverpool in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

Moyes made six changes to his side for that game but none of those brought into the side did much to press their case.

Alphonse Areola returned from a wrist injury to start that game, but having seen Lukasz Fabianski keep successive clean sheets in the Hammers' two previous games, Moyes could decide to stick with the experienced Pole.

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Injuries: Antonio

Doubts: Cornet, Aguerd

Date and time: 12:30pm GMT, Saturday December 21, 2023

Venue: London Stadium

TV channel: TNT Sports