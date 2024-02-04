West Ham XI vs Manchester United: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

West Ham head to Manchester United today with Vladimir Coufal back from suspension.

Coufal missed Thursday night's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth having been sent off for two quick-fire yellow cards in the 2-2 at Sheffield United earlier this month.

His return means Moyes faces a decision over whether to stick with Ben Johnson at right-back or else bring Coufal straight back into the team.

Kalvin Phillips made his Hammers debut against the Cherries but endured a nightmare start, with his error gifting Dominic Solanke a third-minute opener.

Phillips endured a difficult debut for the Hammers (PA)

That match was Phillips's first Premier League outing of the season and Moyes has suggested his minutes could need managing in the early part of his loan spell.

Should Phillips be left on the bench, Moyes may revert to his preferred 4-3-3 formation, with Danny Ings likeliest to lead the line in that case.

Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio remain sidelined through injury, with the former's absence leaving Moyes struggling for options on the left of his attack.

Said Benrahma has now officially left for Lyon, while Pablo Fornals' transfer to Real Betis also went through after the deadline.

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Ings, Kudus

Injuries: Paqueta, Antonio

Time and date: 2pm GMT on Sunday 4 February, 2024

Venue: Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports