West Ham XI vs Liverpool: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League today

West Ham are hopeful Kurt Zouma will be fit to face Liverpool tonight after suffering from a cold.

The Frenchman sat out the weekend draw at Southampton as Thilo Kehrer made his return to the backline to ease the Hammers’ defensive injury woes.

David Moyes started Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell as part of a three-man central defence at St Mary’s and will hope to have more natural options available at Anfield.

Angelo Ogbonna could enter the XI having been benched in Southampton while West Ham manage his return from a long-term knee injury.

Nayef Aguerd will miss out due to his ongoing ankle problem while Craig Dawson is eyeing a comeback from a leg issue.

Maxwel Cornet should return to training this week after a calf strain, although the trip to Liverpool will come too soon for the Hammers winger.

Moyes will once again have to pick between Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio up top, and the manager is scheduled to face the media for the latest on his team news on Tuesday.

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Johnson; Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Emerson; Bowen, Antonio, Paqueta.