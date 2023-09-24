West Ham XI vs Liverpool: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

West Ham hope Jarrod Bowen will have recovered from illness in time to feature against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Bowen has not trained for West Ham all week due to a virus, and he was left out of the matchday squad for the 3-1 win over TSC Backa Topola in their Europa League opener on Thursday night.

New £38million signing Mohammed Kudus, who joined from Ajax this summer, scored on his first start for the club against TSC and will hope to retain his place in the starting lineup for West Ham’s match against Liverpool, who currently sit third in the Premier League table.

However, he will face stiff competition from Bowen for the right-wing spot, if indeed the latter recovers in time to feature.

Manager David Moyes has also revealed that Aaron Cresswell felt a slight pull in his hamstring against TSC, explaining why he was substituted at half-time. But Emerson, who replaced Cresswell, would most likely have returned to the first XI this weekend anyway.

“Jarrod Bowen has had a virus so we’ll need to see how he is”, Moyes said. “I’m hoping he’ll be OK. I’ll check him. He’s not trained this week, nothing at all, so I need to see how he is.

“Aaron Cresswell felt his hamstring last night so we’ll see how he is today, but otherwise we’re okay.”

Besides Bowen and Cresswell’s respective races to be fit, West Ham have a clean bill of health with every other player available for selection. Edson Alvarez is back in the fold after his Europa League suspension that was carried over from last season.

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Paqueta; Antonio

Doubts: Cresswell, Bowen

Time and date: 2pm, Sunday September 24, 2023

Venue: Anfield