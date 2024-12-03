West Ham XI vs Leicester: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

West Ham will tonight make a late call on whether Jean-Clair Todibo is fit to face Leicester.

The centre-back sustained a minor knock in the 2-0 win over Newcastle on November and then complained of the same issue after Saturday’s 5-2 defeat to Arsenal.

Todibo now faces a race to be fit for Tuesday’s away match against Leicester, who will be managed by new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy for the first time.

Lopetegui said on Monday: “We had a little problem in the last match with Todibo. Let’s see if he’s going to be available.

“He started having the problem in Newcastle. And he has that same problem. I think it’s not very important [severe], but let’s see. We don’t know exactly if he’s going to be available or not.”

There will again be no Niclas Fullkrug, with the striker nearing a return following three months out with an Achilles tendon issue. The German has played just 63 minutes since joining the Hammers from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

But there is positive news for Lopetegui, with Ghana winger Mohammed Kudus finally back available after serving a five-match extended ban for violent conduct and getting himself sent off in October’s 4-1 defeat at Tottenham.

Lucas Paqueta has been cleared to play. He was originally due to miss the game in order to appear before the Brazilian parliament in a hearing into sports betting, but he is no longer being summoned and should feature at the King Power Stadium.

West Ham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen, Kudus, Summerville; Antonio

Doubts: Todibo

Out: Fullkrug

Time and date: 8:15pm GMT tonight on Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Venue: King Power Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Amazon Prime