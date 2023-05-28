West Ham XI vs Leicester: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League today

Rice is gearing up for what could well be his final game for West Ham against Leicester (ES Composite)

Nayef Aguerd is back for West Ham ahead of their trip to Leicester as captain Declan Rice bids farewell.

The Moroccan missed last weekend’s 3-1 victory over Leeds with a dead leg but has shaken the problem and could start at the King Power Stadium.

Flynn Downes is also back available having sat out the Leeds game through illness, while David Moyes will check on the fitness of full-back Emerson ahead of Sunday’s fixture.

“Nayef is available,” manager Moyes confirmed on Friday. “He’s trained today so we expect him to be back.

“Emerson had a knock to his knee, so I just need to check how he is. He’s been out today but we will wait to see how he is.”

Moyes faces a juggling act going into Sunday’s meeting, desperate to avoid injuries ahead of next month’s Europa Conference League final but also keen to retain momentum, with a 10-day gap between the end of the League season and his side’s meeting with Fiorentina in Prague.

“We want everybody fresh but we want them all able and prepared and we don’t want the gap in time to be too long between the games,” the Scot said. “All those things are coming into our thinking. We want to keep playing as well as we have.

“We’ve improved greatly in the last month or so, had a great victory last weekend and a great win in Alkmaar as well. We want to try and keep that run going.”

West Ham predicted XI (4-3-3): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Lanzini; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma