West Ham XI vs Leeds: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League game

West Ham are assessing a number of players ahead of their Premier League clash with Leeds.

The Hammers booked their spot in the Europa Conference League final on Thursday with a late win over AZ Alkmaar.

Naturally, all focus is on next month’s final in Prague, so Moyes may feel the need to rotate.

Gianluca Scamacca is the only long-term absentee after undergoing knee surgery as Moyes gets set to turn to his supporting cast.

Danny Ings, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna and Flynn Downes could all come into the starting lineup, as well as the hero of Thursday night.

Pablo Fornals may be turned to should Moyes look to refresh his options.

The game could well be Declan Rice’s last at the London Stadium as a West Ham player as Arsenal continue to track the England international.

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Zouma; Emerson; Rice, Downes, Soucek; Bowen, Ings, Fornals

Injured: Scamacca