West Ham XI vs Gent: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Europa Conference League

West Ham boss David Moyes has confirmed that Lucas Paqueta is available for Thursday night’s Europa Conference League quarter-final against KAA Gent after shaking off an ankle injury.

The Brazilian midfielder picked up the problem during last week’s 5-1 thrashing against Newcastle and missed Saturday’s vital win over Fulham, but returned to training on Tuesday and has travelled with the squad to Belgium.

“He got quite a bad knock against Newcastle and he trained a bit on Friday and we thought he would be okay but his ankle was just too puffy,” Moyes said. “He has now trained a couple of days and he is back.”

Moyes faces a dilemma over his team selection as he juggles the twin priorities of trying to reach a second successive European semi-final while staving off the threat of relegation from the Premier League.

“I’m not going to give too much away but we’ve obviously got a lot of important games,” Moyes said. “I’m sure Gent have a lot of important games as well, it’s not just us. We’ve got a situation in the Premier League where we have to keep trying to win our games.

“But the chance to get through to a semi-final, we have to try and take every opportunity we can and I wouldn’t want to give that up easily.”

West Ham predicted XI: (4-3-3) Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Rice, Downes, Paqueta; Cornet, Ings, Benrahma.