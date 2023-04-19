West Ham XI vs Gent: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Europa Conference League

(ES Composite)

David Moyes has close to a full squad to choose from for West Ham’s crucial Europa Conference League quarter-final second leg against Gent.

Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca is the only injury absentee after undergoing season-ending surgery on a knee issue on Saturday, while Angelo Ogbonna is suspended after his first-leg yellow card in Belgium last week.

That game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Hugo Cuypers cancelling out Danny Ings’ opener, and there is all to play for at the London Stadium on Thursday, with a semi-final against either AZ Alkmaar or Anderlecht lying in wait.

Nayef Aguerd missed Sunday’s superb fightback to earn a 2-2 draw against Arsenal having picked up a minor heel problem against Gent but the Moroccan is back in training and Moyes confirmed he could come straight back into the lineup.

“We expect Nayef to be okay,” Moyes said.

“He had a foot injury which he got in the game against Gent over there and didn’t recover in time for Sunday, but he’s back training and we should have him available.”

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Downes, Rice, Paqueta; Bowen, Ings, Benrahma