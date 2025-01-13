West Ham XI vs Fulham: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League

Decisions: Graham Potter (Getty Images)

West Ham again begin a long spell without Niclas Fullkrug as they prepare to host Fulham in the Premier League.

The German striker last Friday hobbled off just 15 minutes into new manager Graham Potter’s first game in charge as West Ham were knocked out of the FA Cup by Aston Villa. Potter confirmed after the game that the hamstring injury was a concern, and has now been ruled out for “months”.

Fullkrug’s injury leaves Danny Ings as the only fit striker at West Ham, with Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio both already out, and leaves him primed for a prolonged spell as the focal point of the Hammers attack.

“It’s fair to say it’s a big one,” Potter said of Fullkrug’s injury. “When a player pulls up like that, you know something fairly serious has happened. It’s still early in terms of diagnosis. A number of weeks. A number of weeks usually adds up to months, so yes.”

Crysencio Summerville, who was substituted at the break against Villa, is a doubt for the London derby on Tuesday. Potter added: “It’s a minor one. He finished the first half probably not 100 per cent. It’s touch and go but probably veering towards the negative.”

Left-back Emerson has had two days of training and could return, but 19-year-old Ollie Scarles played well in that position against Villa and could keep his place.

Centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo continues to work with the physio, so should again miss out, but Konstantinos Mavropanos is fit.

Potter has a decision to make over whether to start Lukasz Fabianski — who played against Villa — or Alphonse Areola in goal.

West Ham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Summerville, Kudus, Paqueta; Ings

Injured: Antonio, Bowen, Fullkrug, Todibo

Doubt: Summerville

Date and time: 7.30pm GMT on Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Venue: London Stadium

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports