West Ham XI vs Fulham: Alphonse Areola injury latest, confirmed team news and predicted lineup

West Ham are sweating on the fitness of goalkeeper Alphonse Areola for Sunday's trip to Fulham.

Areola missed his first game of the Premier League season in Thursday’s 2-1 victory at Tottenham. He was absent because of a minor wrist injury, with Lukasz Fabianski taking his place between the posts.

Moyes took the decision to make Areola his first-choice goalkeeper this summer in a move which saw he and Fabianski swap roles from last season.

“No team news to give out”, Moyes said on Friday ahead of Sunday’s trip to Fulham. “We’re reporting in [for the press conference] so early, so we’re waiting for them to check in and we’ll find out in the next few hours.

“Lukasz Fabianski is a superb goalkeeper and has been for years and years here. I wasn’t surprised at how well he played and how comfortable he was coming in. He was excellent, he really was.”

West Ham otherwise have a clean bill of health for their visit to Craven Cottage, except for striker Michail Antonio, who is expected back from his knee injury within a fortnight.

West Ham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen

Doubt: Areola

Injured: Antonio

Date and time: 2pm GMT on Sunday December 10, 2023

Venue: Craven Cottage