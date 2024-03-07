West Ham XI vs Freiburg: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest today

West Ham face tonight’s Europa League trip to Freiburg with few injury worries, despite an issue for Nayef Aguerd.

David Moyes has close to a fully fit squad available for the last-16 first leg in Germany, with Maxwel Cornet the only player not to travel because of a hamstring problem.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW FREIBURG VS WEST HAM LIVE!

However, in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday evening, Moyes revealed there is also a “question mark” over Aguerd’s fitness, though he did not specify the nature of the problem.

Aguerd had been a regular for the Hammers in the first half of the season and started four of their six Europa League group games.

However, the Moroccan was dropped from the Premier League side last month after a run of poor form and the Hammers have since put a winless start to 2024 behind them with back-to-back victories over Brentford and Everton.

Even so, Moyes may have been keen to use the Moroccan in Germany, particularly with concerns over Kurt Zouma’s workload. The latter starts in Germany.

Elsewhere, Lukasz Fabianski reprises his role as the cup goalkeeper of choice.

Confirmed team news

Freiburg XI: Atubolu; Sildillia, Ginter, Gulde, Gunter; Doan, Eggestein, Hofler, Grifo; Sallai, Holer

Subs: Muller, Uphoff, Szalai, Weisshaupt, Keitel, Kubler, Adamu, Muslija, Philipp, Makengo, Rohl, Gregortisch

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Bowen

Subs: Areola, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Ings, Johnson, Phillips, Antonio, Mubama, Earthy, Anang, Orford, Casey

Doubts: Aguerd

Injured: Cornet

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Thursday, March 7, 2024

TV channel: TNT Sports