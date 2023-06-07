West Ham XI vs Fiorentina: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, Europa Conference League Final injury latest

David Moyes has no new injury concerns heading into tonight’s Europa Conference League final, as Fiorentina stand between West Ham and a first major trophy in 43 years.

With a ten-day gap between the final day of the Premier League season and the showpiece in Prague, the Hammers have been away on a warm weather training camp in Portugal, allowing the boss to keep a close eye on the squad, and Moyes has no concerns over his team’s sharpness.

“We’ve played 56 games this season and last year 63 or 64,” he said. “Hopefully the gap of 10 days won’t be too big an issue when we’ve played so many games.”

Gianluca Scamacca is the only player missing, with the Italian striker having seen his season curtailed by knee surgery.

The Hammers boss rotated his team in the final Premier League games of the season, with survival already assured, but is expected to revert to the first XI that became established during his side’s upturn in form, with perhaps only two areas of debate.

At right-back, Thilo Kehrer will be hopeful of keeping his shirt, despite Vladimir Coufal’s desperation to play in his home city, while Moyes must choose between Said Benrahma and Pablo Fornals on the left wing, the Spaniard having made a push to start with his impressive late-season form.

West Ham predicted XI: (4-3-3) Areola; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice, Paqueta; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma