West Ham XI vs Everton: Confirmed team news, starting lineup and injury latest for Premier League game today

(ES Composite)

West Ham‘s starting line-up for today’s game against Everton sees a number of players return after being rested in midweek.

Shortly after a narrow Europa Conference League victory over Silkeborg, the Hammers head to Merseyside.

Lukasz Fabianski returns in goal while Kurt Zouma, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen all come back into the line-up after being benched in midweek.

Ben Johnson missed the Silkeborg game with a knock and misses out again, along with Nayef Aguerd.

Moyes has opted not to keep Gianluca Scamacca in the XI after he once again scored in Europe and he and Craig Dawson, who netted on his first start of the season, drop to the bench.

Lucas Paqueta and Aaron Cresswell were among those to play at least the majority of the game in Denmark and they once again start.

“I think it is important to try and use the players as best as we can,” Moyes told reporters ahead of the game.

“The boys who were on international duty in the summer had a really late return, Declan especially, and it took them time to recover.

“We had something like 60 games last year, so they had a really busy time. But that builds up some resilience as well in terms of the regular games and from our point of view, we are always trying to improve with Declan and the other players, and we are trying to look after them as well."

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Kehrer, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Fornals; Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Dawson, Emerson, Ogbonna, Downes, Lanzini, Cornet, Benrahma, Scamacca