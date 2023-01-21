West Ham XI vs Everton: Ings debut, confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest today

(ES Composite)

David Moyes must decide whether to hand Danny Ings an immediate West Ham debut when relegation rivals Everton visit the London Stadium this evening.

Ings was signed from Aston Villa on Friday in a deal worth an initial £12million, potentially rising to £15m with add-ons.

The Hammers have struggled badly for goals in the Premier League this season, scoring just 15 times in 19 games and Moyes has turned to 30-year-old Ings for his proven record in English football.

Moyes’ tendency has been to take a cautious approach with new signings, but with Gianluca Scamacca ruled out with a knee injury, the Scot has to choose between Ings and the misfiring Michail Antonio to lead the line against the Toffees.

Elsewhere, Kurt Zouma could make his first start since before the World Cup after returning to the squad for last weekend’s defeat at Wolves.

Said Benrahma is also pushing to start having been left on the bench at Molineux despite scoring the winner in the previous week’s FA Cup victory over Brentford.

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek, Paqueta; Benrahma, Ings, Bowen.