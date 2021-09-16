West Ham XI vs Dinamo Zagreb: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Europa League tonight

(ES Composite)

West Ham boss David Moyes could hand summer signings Kurt Zouma and Nikola Vlasic their first starts as the Hammers begin their Europa League campaign against Dinamo Zagreb tonight.

Vlasic made his debut as substitute in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Southampton but has impressed Moyes ahead of a return to his homeland.

“His attitude as a professional is first-class,” Moyes said.

“We like him. We watched him a lot at CSKA Moscow and in the Euros. We see a young player still developing, but one who already has a lot of experience and caps for Croatia.”

Zouma, who arrived from Chelsea for just shy of £30m, is yet to make his bow but has travelled with the squad.

The Hammers face a home game against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday and will have their depth tested by the novelty of a European campaign.

Michail Antonio is suspended for that fixture after his red card at St. Mary’s and therefore is expected to start in Croatia.

West Ham probable XI: (4-3-3) Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Noble, Soucek; Fornals, Vlasic, Antonio.

