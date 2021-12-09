West Ham XI vs Dinamo Zagreb: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Europa League today

(ES Composite)

A number of youngsters are set to earn their debuts when David Moyes picks his West Ham side to face Dinamo Zagreb tonight.

The east Londoners have already sealed qualification for the knockout stages and will finish top of Group H.

Furthermore, with a heavy festive schedule and injuries to Angelo Ogbonna, Kurt Zouma and Aaron Cresswell, Moyes must balance his squad during a busy run.

"We will play some young players," said Moyes. "I’m really looking forward to giving some of them their debuts. I’m so keen for them to do well. We will have a lot of senior players involved as well.

"The young players deserve any opportunity they get because they have been doing so well. Some of them will have the chance to step up. We’ve all been young, and this is their chance to grab something.

"The experienced players will help manage them, but I also think the young players are the ones who have to step up.

"We’re trying to give them their chance and that’s all you can do. We won’t judge them on one game, but as we all know, one game playing very well can make a big difference to what’s ahead of you."

West Ham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; Ashby, Baptiste, Alese, Longelo; Kral, Noble; Yarmolenko, Benrahma, Vlasic; Perkins

Date: Thursday December 9, 2021. 8pm GMT, BT Sport

Venue: London Stadium

West Ham squad from: Fabianski, Martin, Randolph, Areola, Diop, Dawson, Alese, Baptise, Ashby, Coufal, Masuaku, Longelo, Rice, Soucek, Noble, Kral, Vlasic, Yarmolenko, Fornals, Lanzini, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio, Perkins.

Injured: Ogbonna (knee), Zouma (hamstring), Johnson (hamstring)

Doubt: Cresswell (back), Fredericks

