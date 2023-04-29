West Ham XI vs Crystal Palace: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

David Moyes says West Ham have a couple of “knocks” to contend with ahead of Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.

The Hammers have no significant new injury doubts, with Gianluca Scamacca the only long-term absentee, but Moyes may still be forced to tinker with his team following the midweek defeat to Liverpool.

“In the main we are okay,” Moyes said. “Scamacca is the one player who is not available. People have picked up some knocks in midweek but hopefully, it will be a similar squad.”

The Hammers have seen their form improve markedly over the last month but their European commitments have had them facing a more demanding schedule than any of their relegation rivals.

Pablo Fornals is pushing for a start after his goalscoring cameo in last Sunday’s 4-0 win at Bournemouth, while left-back Emerson Palmieri could come in for Aaron Cresswell should Moyes choose to shuffle his pack.

Predicted West Ham XI (4-3-3): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Soucek, Rice, Paqueta; Bowen, Antonio, Fornals.