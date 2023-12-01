West Ham XI vs Crystal Palace: Jarrod Bowen injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news

West Ham are hopeful of welcoming a host of first-team stars back into the mix when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Hammers left Jarrod Bowen, Edson Alvarez, Vladimir Coufal and Mohammed Kudus in London for Thursday night's Europa League victory over Backa Topola.

Bowen has been nursing a minor injury since midway through the last international break, while Coufal and Kudus were struck by illness. Alvarez was rested having been in action for Mexico deep into the break.

David Moyes was yet to assess his players when speaking to the media on Friday afternoon after returning from Serbia.

“We’re only just back and we’ll find out a bit later,” the Scot said. “We left several behind, a couple had bits of viruses and flu like symptoms.

“I’ll pick up with the medical team and see what they feel and will have a bit of a better idea this afternoon."

Regular starters Alphonse Areola, Kurt Zouma and Emerson were among those to start on the bench in Serbia and will also come back into the side.

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez; Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen

Injuries: Antonio

Doubts: Bowen, Kudus, Coufal

Time and date: 2pm GMT, Sunday December 3, 2023

Venue: London Stadium

TV and live stream: Sky Sports